Kim of North Korea urges for the expansion of ‘offensive’ deterrence against war

According to state media KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un demanded on Tuesday that the country’s war deterrence be strengthened in a “more practical and offensive” way to counter perceived aggression by the U.S. and South Korea. Kim made this statement during an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission that took place on Monday. The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing efforts of boosting the country’s war deterrent, which is aimed to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression,” reported KCNA.

North Korea has been reacting angrily to the recent series of joint military exercises conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, which KCNA said were meant to prepare for “an all-out war”. This has forced Pyongyang to explore “powerful practical action,” including military options. KCNA stated that Kim ordered for further reinforcement of the country’s war deterrence with “increasing speed” and in a “more practical and offensive” manner.

During the meeting, practical measures and matters were discussed for machinery to prepare various military action proposals where no means and ways of counteraction are available to the enemy. South Korea and the U.S. forces have conducted annual springtime exercises since March, including air and sea drills that involved a U.S. aircraft carrier and B-1B and B-52 bombers, as well as their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years. North Korea has also carried out various military activities recently, including unveiling new, smaller nuclear warheads, testing what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, and firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States (REUTERS).