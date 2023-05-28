Kyiv Celebrates Anniversary Amid Russian Drone Attack on Live Feed

Overnight, Russia carried out a series of air strikes on Kyiv, which officials believe to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war. This occurred as the Ukrainian capital prepares to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments in the Ukraine war, all times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:55am: Russian officials claim to have thwarted drone attack on Krasnodar oil refineryRussia’s air defence systems destroyed several drones as they approached the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region near the Black Sea, local officials said on Sunday.

The region’s emergency officials shared on Telegram messaging channel that “Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to approach the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai,”

“All of them were neutralised, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged.

3:43am: Over 40 Russia-launched drones downed in Kyiv’s airspace, claim Ukrainian military officialsMore than 40 drones launched by Russia overnight were downed in Kyiv’s airspace, the capital’s military administration officials said on Sunday on its Telegram messaging channel.

3:34am: ‘Massive’ Russian drone attack kills one in KyivCity’s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said one civilian died due to a “massive” drone attack on the Ukrainian capital on Sunday.

Klitschko reported to Telegram that “A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died”.

He confirmed that more than 20 drones headed for the city were shot down by Kyiv’s air defences, urging residents to “Stay in shelters. The attack is massive!” A fire also broke out at a company premises in the Holosiivskyi district, he added.

1:02am: Putin orders stronger Russian border securityRussian President Vladimir Putin has called for stronger border security measures to ensure “fast” Russian military and civilian movements into Ukrainian regions that are now under Moscow’s control. While speaking in a congratulatory message to the Border Guard Day holiday, Putin asserted that their task was to “reliably cover” the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone.

Recent weeks have seen growing attacks inside Russia, especially drone strikes on regions along the border and increasingly inside the country, including on an oil pipeline northwest of Moscow on Saturday.

Key developments from Saturday, May 28:Hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and cultural sectors will need to leave Russia as per Moscow’s request, stated a German government source who spoke to AFP on Saturday. Shelling in Russian regions bordered by Ukraine killed two people on Saturday, regional authorities said. The regional governor of Belgorod confirmed that fresh attacks were made, a day after dozens of strikes.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

( with AFP, AP & Reuters)