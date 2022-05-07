Kyiv circus troupe caught in Italy says present ought to go on – for Ukraine

A gaggle of 30 artists have been with the Circus Elysium Theater from Kyiv in northern Italy when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. The band was unable to make a comeback, sparking guilt amongst a number of the members for escaping the horrors of their Ukrainian bandmates. However all of them see their efficiency as an act of resistance.

Julia is busy placing on her make-up a number of hours earlier than a circus troupe, Circus Elysium Theater from Kyiv, will carry out on the Italian stage.

“I really feel unhealthy. I really feel responsible that I’m in a secure place and they don’t seem to be,” she mentioned, referring to her fellow Ukrainians trapped in a warfare zone. “However I must work in order that I may also help them,” she concluded with dedication.

Theatre-Circus Elysium was supposed to finish its Italian tour on March 13, however the warfare meant their present needed to go on – in Italy and Western Europe, the place they plan to journey and carry out over the following few months.

Due to a solidarity community of artwork professionals, many Italian theaters opened their doorways to the Ukrainian troupe. “We don’t need to cease,” mentioned the group’s CEO, Oleksandr Sakharov, including that their activity now could be to point out the world the braveness and combating spirit of the Ukrainian folks.

Click on on the participant to view the complete report.