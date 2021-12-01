Lagos government rejects #EndSARS massacre report

In tonight’s issue: Nigerian authorities reject the findings of an independent report that found security forces were behind the deaths of 11 people in a protest against police brutality last year. The president of South Africa calls for solidarity between countries in the face of travel bans after the discovery of the Omicron variant. And on this World AIDS Day, we take you to Kenya, where HIV prevalence has dropped dramatically over the past two decades, but fighting new infections remains a daily battle.