Last suspect to survive Paris attacks tells court he chose not to detonate his bomb

The last surviving suspect in the November 2015 attacks in and around Paris apologized to the court on Wednesday, saying he did not detonate his explosive belt that night but was ashamed not to: “I was afraid of the looks of other jihadists,” he said.

The 32-year-old French defendant had met questions from the prosecutors and the plaintiffs’ lawyers in silence for about two hours before deciding to answer.

He had “promised” at a previous hearing to provide an explanation, which Claire Goceran-Schmidt told him, on behalf of some prosecutors, when she opened her interrogation, adding that she was not trying to “arrest” the suspect.

Abd al-Salam initially said he was “very sorry” before agreeing to respond.

He reiterated that he was determined to detonate the explosive belt before he “retreated” on the evening of November 13.

When asked if he had lied when he told people that his bomb had not exploded, he replied, “Yes.”

“I was ashamed of not going all this way,” Abdus Salam said.

“I was afraid of the looks of other jihadists. I was 25. There you go, I was ashamed, that simple.”

Then he stopped answering the questions.

Jihadists kill 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert hall and street terraces in bars and restaurants on November 13, 2015, in the worst atrocity France has seen in peacetime.

The trial is the largest in modern French history, with hundreds of prosecutors participating.

After surviving the attack, Abdeslam fled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels where he grew up, but was arrested in March 2016.

Besides Abdus Salam, the other defendants are responding to accusations ranging from providing logistical support to planning attacks, as well as providing weapons.

(AFP)