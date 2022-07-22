Late aim sends Sweden to Euro 2022 semi-finals, sends Belgium off

Linda Sembrandt’s stoppage-time aim broke Belgium’s hearts as Sweden gained 1-0 in Lee on Friday to organize for his or her Euro 2022 semi-final match with hosts England.

The Olympic silver medalists have been the favorites to go up towards a Belgian crew taking part in within the first-ever knockout match of the ladies’s main match.

Nonetheless, the world’s second-ranked crew was pissed off by Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evard, poor ending and a controversial 92-minute VAR assessment.

Sweden’s preparations have been affected by three constructive coronavirus circumstances of Jonah Anderson, Hannah Glass and Emma Kohlberg.

However they nonetheless dominated from begin to end with 34 makes an attempt to Belgium’s three.

Philippa Engeldahl compelled Evard to a save on the primary streak of balls within the first 10 minutes.

The Manchester Metropolis midfielder, who scored twice in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Portugal within the final group recreation, scored with a clearer slot from the sting of the penalty space.

Sweden thought they’d their breakthrough within the twenty sixth minute when Stena Plaxtenius coolly ran previous Evrar from Kosovare Aslani’s by way of move.

Nonetheless, for the third time within the match, the Arsenal striker was turned down by a VAR assessment for offside, which severely disallowed the aim.

Sweden’s offensive fluency disappeared after the break as they struggled to interrupt by way of the ranks of the Belgian defensive crowd.

Then set items turned the most important risk from Peter Gerhardsson.

Blackstenius was supposed to attain after I headed near the superb Evrard.

Gent’s goalkeeper equaled Natalie Björn’s effort within the final minute of stoppage time, however the rebound fell with Sembrandt’s gratification to smash the bouncing nets and spark unbridled festive scenes among the many Swedish facet.

(AFP)