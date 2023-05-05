Latest dispute between France and Italy over migration is downplayed by France

The French government downplayed a new migration row with Italy on Friday, calling Rome an “essential partner” after a dispute with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Italy’s foreign minister cancelled a visit to Paris on Thursday over “unacceptable” comments from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who said Meloni was “incapable” of resolving her country’s migration crisis.

“Italy is an essential partner to France… our relationship is founded on mutual respect,” said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne late on Friday. “We will prioritize consultation and calm dialogue to continue to work together.”

Earlier on Cnews channel, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that “there was no desire from the interior minister to ostracize Italy in any way at all”.

Italian media reports on Friday suggested that Darmanin’s comments had infuriated Rome, with Meloni rumored to be canceling her planned visit to Paris.

The French and Italian governments have clashed repeatedly in recent years over the management of their common land border and the admission of humanitarian boats carrying migrants rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean.

Separately on Friday, the head of French immigration authority OFII said that almost half of the migrants arriving on Italy’s Mediterranean shore were from French-speaking sub-Saharan African countries, with citizens of Ivory Coast being the largest group.

“That’s why there are strong tensions between the two countries,” said OFII boss Didier Leschi.

EU rules require migrants to be registered in the country of arrival first, and for subsequent discussions to determine which migrants should go to which EU member country.

“It is urgent to improve the burden distribution across the EU,” Leschi said.