Lava erupts from a new fissure in a volcano in the Canary Islands

Lava flowed from a newly opened fissure in the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain on Friday, blazing a different path from previous flows and raising fears of further destruction, while fine ash forced islanders to set. masks and goggles.

A river of red-hot lava snaked downhill from the new fissure, which opened Thursday night about 1,300 feet (400 meters) north of the primary eruption site.

Several vents have opened since the volcano began to erupt on September 19, but the Instituto de Volcanología de Canarias described the latest opening as a new “eruption focus.”

“There is concern about the trajectory of this new flow towards the sea, although it is expected to join the previous one in the next few hours,” said the head of the La Palma City Council, Mariano Hernández Zapata.

He said that more houses had been engulfed by lava overnight.

“We have more drama ahead, more people to take care of,” he told a news conference.

Approximately 6,000 people have been evacuated since the eruption began and have yet to return to their homes. More than 800 buildings, including houses, churches and schools, have been destroyed.

The volcano has spewed 80 million cubic meters of molten rock, said regional leader Ángel Víctor Torres, doubling the amount expelled during La Palma’s last major eruption 50 years ago in half the time.

The residents of Los Llanos de Aridane, one of the most affected towns, have begun to wear umbrellas and eye protection as a precaution against the volcanic dust that covers the streets and floats in the air.

“Last night the ash irritated my eyes a lot, I had to use eye drops and my skin itched,” said Matilde González Tavarez, a 45-year-old nursing assistant visiting her mother in a Los Llanos nursing home.

“It’s helplessness, fear, insecurity. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said, as street cleaners cleaned the black ash carpet behind her.

Juan Antonio Pérez González, 56, who runs a florist business in the city, fears that the worst is yet to come.

“I cannot put on a good face or give you good news because it is a calamity,” he told Reuters. He said that many of the villagers were preparing to pack up and leave.

