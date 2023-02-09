Lavrov gives Russia’s help to Mauritania within the battle towards jihad

On Wednesday, Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov supplied to help Mauritania in its conflict towards jihadists within the Sahel area, saying he revered the nation’s place within the Ukraine conflict.

His Mauritanian counterpart harassed his nation’s “respect for the principles of worldwide legislation,” whereas he mentioned he “understands” Russia’s safety issues.

Lavrov’s go to to Nouakchott is a part of a broader diplomatic offensive by Russia in Africa, the place the conflict has intensified the strategic competitors between the good powers.

He visited Mali on Tuesday, the place Russia has develop into a key companion of the ruling army junta.

There, he promised to assist the international locations of the Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea battle jihad, and hinted at elevated involvement on the continent.

Mauritania is a pivotal nation between the Maghreb and sub-Saharan Africa.

Jihadists have unfold to the Sahel states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and now threaten the Gulf of Guinea within the far south, though Mauritania has not seen an assault since 2011.

The huge desert-majority nation of 4.5 million individuals voted in March 2022 in favor of a UN decision calling on Russia to instantly halt its army operations in Ukraine.

Many African international locations abstained from voting or didn’t vote.

In October, Mauritania voted in favor of a decision towards Russia’s annexation of 4 areas of Ukraine. However in November she abstained from a vote on conflict reparations that Russia should pay Ukraine.

“We’ve got expressed our respect for Mauritania’s constant coverage of neutrality on all axes,” Lavrov instructed reporters on Wednesday.

However he mentioned that neutrality didn’t forestall Mauritania from successfully addressing the “issues” within the area.

“I’m speaking in regards to the terrorist risk within the Sahel-Sahara area,” Lavrov mentioned.

He additionally referred to the battle between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Entrance over Western Sahara, which borders Mauritania.

“We’ll actively help the efforts of our African associates on the precept that they’re eager about serving to on this work,” he added.

In a joint press convention, Mauritanian Overseas Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk spoke of “sure constants” in Mauritanian diplomacy, together with “respect for the principles of worldwide legislation and the rules of the United Nations Constitution.”

Nevertheless, he mentioned, “Mauritania understands Russia’s safety issues and believes that it needs to be considered for its vital function in safety and stability in Europe and on the worldwide degree.”

The Nationwide Information Company reported that Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani was receiving Lavrov.

(AFP)