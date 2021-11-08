Lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and Drake after eight died in concert

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued for “inciting mayhem” after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during a concert in Texas, the law firm confirmed Sunday.

Texas law firm Thomas J. Henry Law tweeted a story published by the Daily Mail about the lawsuit on Sunday, confirming that it had filed “one of the first lawsuits over the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.”

The plaintiff is 23-year-old concert goer Kristian Paredes, who was one of the “seriously injured” at the concert on the night of November 5.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston’s NRG Park when the crowd began to push onto the stage as Scott performed, causing chaotic scenes.

Paredes, a Texas resident, who is also suing Live Nation concert organizers and the venue, “felt an immediate push” at the head of the general admission section when Travis Scott took the stage, according to the complaint.

“The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began,” he continued.

“Many asked for help from the security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment, but were ignored.”

The lawsuit, filed in Houston’s Harris County Courthouse, claims that Scott “had incited chaos and chaos at previous events” and that “the defendants knew or should have known of (Scott’s) prior conduct.” .

The lawsuit also accuses Canadian rap superstar Drake, who joined Scott’s headlines, of helping cause the surge to the stage.

“When Drake took the stage with Travis Scott, he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott’s previous conduct,” the complaint alleges.

He continued to perform even as the “crowd got out of control” and the “crowd chaos continued,” he added.

Fight to breathe

High-profile attorney Ben Crump announced Sunday that he had also filed a lawsuit against Scott and Astroworld.

Crump specializes in civil rights and personal injury, and has represented clients, including the families of victims of police violence George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

He and his co-attorney Bob Hilliard filed a lawsuit Sunday on behalf of 21-year-old concert goer Noah Gutierrez, who described “a scene of chaos and despair.”

The attorneys said they expected to file a lawsuit on behalf of other concert goers during the week.

“We are hearing horrifying accounts of the terror and helplessness that people experienced – the horror of an overwhelming crowd and the terrible trauma of watching people die while unsuccessfully trying to save them,” Crump and Hilliard said in the statement.

“We urge others who suffered physical or emotional injuries or witnessed the events of that day to contact us.”

Survivors of the incident described chaotic scenes of people squeezed together, many of whom were struggling to breathe.

Scott, who launched the Astroworld music festival in 2018, reportedly stopped his act multiple times when he saw fans in distress near the stage.

Texas authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the tragedy, involving homicide and narcotics detectives, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters on Saturday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities were looking at video footage and speaking with witnesses, concert organizers and hospitalized people.

He told reporters on Saturday that the eight people killed were between 14 and 27 years old, and the age of one person is unknown.

The chaos also resulted in the transfer of 25 people to the hospital and the treatment of more than 300 people at the scene for minor injuries.

(REUTERS)