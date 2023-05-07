Leaders of South Korea and Japan praise “enhanced collaboration” in spite of their history of colonialism

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed condolences for Koreans who suffered under Japan’s colonialism during his official bilateral visit to South Korea, amid efforts to reset strained ties between the two countries due to North Korean threats. Kishida met with President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has made improvement of Korea-Japan relations a priority for his administration. The two countries, both crucial security allies of the United States, have been at odds over historic issues such as Japan’s brutal 1910-1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labor. Bilateral ties were damaged in 2018 because of South Korea’s Supreme Court’s order for Japanese firms to compensate the wartime victims of forced labor, however, Yoon has sought to bury the hatchet and improve relations with Japan. During their meeting, Kishida reaffirmed the “heartfelt apology” made by previous administrations in Tokyo, but stopped short of offering a new apology. The two leaders agreed to hold a trilateral meeting with the United States on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit to address the threat of North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.