Lebanon court convicts two in 2005 of the assassination of Rafik Hariri

Appeals judges at a Lebanon court on Thursday indicted two other men on multiple counts of terrorism and murder for their role in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, reversing an earlier acquittal.

In a summary of the ruling read out in court, Judge Ivana Hrdlikova, the presiding judge, said: “The Appeals Chamber unanimously decided to overturn the acquittals (…) we unanimously found the guilty (Hassan Habib) Merhi and (Hussein Hassan) Oneissi guilty.”

The prosecution appealed the verdict of acquittal of the two men, saying that the verdict had made fundamental errors.

In 2020, a lower court indicted a former member of the Shiite Hezbollah, Salim Jamil Ayyash, with a bombing that killed veteran Sunni politician Hariri.

The three men were tried in absentia and are still at large.

A massive explosion on February 14, 2005 killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226.

Hariri’s assassination plunged Lebanon into its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, paving the way for years of confrontation between rival political forces, and the attack sparked mass protests that expelled Syrian forces from Lebanon three decades later. Hariri had opposed the Syrian presence in Lebanon.

(France 24, Reuters, Associated Press, AFP)