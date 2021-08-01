Lebanon’s middle class joins mass exodus – or finds creative ways to survive at home

Thousands of middle-class Lebanese families have moved abroad since the August 4, 2020 explosion that shook the city of Beirut. Some people who leave the city, especially those who grew up during the civil war of 1975-1990, want a better quality of life and safety for their children. But not everyone has the luxury of leaving.

When 51-year-old Fouad Assaf first felt the tremors from the explosion that shook the capital on August 4, he rushed to the Red Cross in the hard-hit neighborhood of Gemmayze, where he volunteered as a first responder for the past 30 years. has deployed.

As he searched the rubble for survivors and helped treat the wounded, he had a “revelation” – a “huge shock because I realized that nothing was going to change here”.

As Beirut was rocked by one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, an explosion that killed 218 people, injured another 7,000 and destroyed much of the city, Assaf began planning to leave.

Like his compatriot, he had struggled with the growing strife of everyday life in Beirut: queuing for three hours for gasoline, working over the lack of electricity, trying to feed his family with a dwindling income and struggling to make ends meet. possess basic medicines such as paracetamol.

Lebanon’s current economic crisis is “one of the worst in the world in 150 years”, according to the World Bank, and has left the country in turmoil.

Citizens are grappling with rising unemployment, record hyperinflation, the plummeting Lebanese pound and rising food insecurity – as well as the Covid-19 crisis. More than half of the people in the small country in the Middle East now live below the poverty line.

But for Assaf, the August 2020 explosion was the “coup de grace”. At the end of the summer, he and his family leave Lebanon for Paris, where his children now attend school.

“A lot of people thought about leaving before August 4,” said Assaf, a technology entrepreneur and father of two young boys. “But the explosion woke them up.”

Growing up during the Lebanese Civil War of 1975-1990, he spent his “all childhood” hearing from his parents that the war could end at any moment.

“This week, next month the international delegate is coming, the United Nations is coming, next week, next year we get Lebanon back,” he said in a singing voice.

“We don’t want to do to our children what we’ve been through,” he said simply.

“Many of our friends have left,” he continued. “All the teachers and doctors are leaving. That means the quality of medical care will plummet, the quality of education will plummet.”

Les nouveaux pauvres

“There is no more middle class in Beirut,” he said. “Those who have the means to leave have left, the others will leave very soon … the middle class that remains behind are les nouveaux pauvres (the new poor).”

Hala Dahrouge, 42, is used to hearing about ‘highly educated’ Lebanese who are starving.

Stories of people living without electricity, mothers who can’t feed their children for a week and people who are evicted for not being able to pay rent fill her Facebook feed all day long.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible what’s happening,” she said, “the lack of medicine – the lack of everything.”

“A 10-month-old baby died because her father couldn’t find the medicine he needed in any pharmacy in Lebanon,” Dahrouge said.

Hala Dahrouge, 42, founded LibanTroc, an online exchange platform, in December 2019 to encourage “solidarity between Lebanese”. © LibanTroc

In December 2019, just months after the worsening financial crisis in the country, she launched LibanTroc, an online trading platform to encourage “solidarity among Lebanese”.

What started as a spontaneous gesture on Facebook – and a way to get around the usurious rates between the US dollar and the Lebanese pound – quickly grew into a large humanitarian community, run by volunteers and largely funded by small contributions from the Lebanese diaspora.

LibanTroc, which now has more than 73,000 members on Facebook, also helps homeless people and young drug addicts get off the streets. Volunteers deliver medicines, food boxes and clothing to people in need. They help people find a job, start a business and take care of their mental health.

“We handle cases in a very transparent way,” says Dahrouge, explaining that every request for help is carefully verified. “So donors trust us.”

LibanTroc is her “daily dose of positivity”. Sometimes she closes 10 cases a day, some in less than half an hour. She’s glad no one has ever been turned down. And she is touched endlessly by those who are “too eager to pay in advance” – people who want to give them a stroller, or medicines they no longer need so they can be redistributed.

But right now, Dahrouge, a mother of three, is thinking about leaving Lebanon “every day”.

She is tired of trying to cook for her children without power, organize her day around a three-hour blackout, and manage the household budget with ever-decreasing income.

She can no longer buy the cereals her children are used to. Brands like Nescafe and Nutella should be scraped off the shopping list.

Exhausted by living without social security and free health care, she tries to raise teenagers “traumatized” by the explosion.

“People are so depressed, exhausted and helpless, everyone is in ‘survival mode,'” she said. “We can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

LibanTroc, an online trading platform, now has nearly 73,000 members on Facebook. © LibanTroc

Sometimes she thinks about sending her resume to try to get a job abroad. Before the economic crisis, she worked as a copywriter and creative director of advertising – until the “customers stopped paying and advertising projects ran out”.

But the thought of leaving Lebanon is “heartbreaking”.

“Leaving your house, anything — just to try and put your pieces back together,” she said.

“Just when I think about it, I cry. I love my country. The warmth of the people… we are like one big family.”

But even if she decides to leave Lebanon, she can’t. All her savings – the money she set aside for her children’s education – is tied up in one of Lebanon’s dying banks because of the liquidity problem.

She can only withdraw a small amount of Lebanese lira per month. Airline tickets must be paid for in “new dollars” – dollars transferred from abroad rather than “local dollars”.

But while Dahrouge, like many others in Lebanon, feels like she’s being “held hostage,” Lebanon’s ruling elite smuggled their money out of the country when the economic crisis kicked in.

“They are traveling, enjoying vacations and big weddings abroad, while people are digging in garbage,” Dahrouge said in horror. “They’re monsters.”

‘Not a bankrupt state, a stolen state’

“Why is [Saad] Hariri on the French Riviera?” asked Maya Ibrahimchah, 48, founder of the NGO Beit el Baraka, referring to the former prime minister of Lebanon who was recently appointed prime minister. “Where are the dollars he stole?”

“All superpowers know exactly where the money is. It is placed with banks, in the United States and France and Switzerland. Give us our money back.”

“Riad Salamé (Governor of Lebanon’s central bank, La Banque du Liban) is a French citizen – why isn’t France sanctioning him?” she asked.

“Lebanon is not a bankrupt state, it is a stolen state.”

In Christmas 2018, Ibrahimchah despaired of the “rooted” corruption in Lebanese society when she met a retired French teacher living under a bridge.

Maya Chams Ibrahimchah, who founded the NGO Beit el Baraka in February 2019, remains firmly in Lebanon. © Maya Chams Ibrahimchah

Amazed to find this “well-dressed, highly educated woman” in such dire circumstances – Lebanon’s private sector teachers have no pension scheme – she opened a small supermarket in February 2019 where people shopped for free with points. Every month they renewed their points; those who could help got more.

She started by helping some 228 families. Six months later, when the revolution started when the economy went into free fall, she found herself supporting 175,000 people.

“People were falling around us like flies,” Ibrahimchah said. “What happened was terrible – people lost their lives, their livelihood, dignity, [struggling for] food. It was surreal and it was just the beginning.”

Now, in the wake of the explosion in Beirut, her NGO has already rebuilt 311 homes and plans to send some 32,000 children to school.

Because in the days following the explosion, it was volunteers and NGOs – made up of the country’s youth and funded by the Lebanese diaspora – who swept the rubble and rubble from the streets. In the absence of the state, NGOs and associations cared for the wounded, collected the names of the missing and the dead, and provided food and shelter to the thousands of new homeless citizens.

“Civil society just took over the government,” Ibrahimchah said.

“I’m not saying this is a good thing,” she continued. “Every country needs a government.”

“But what’s important is that NGOs are setting new standards of governance,” she said, delighted that NGOs managed to infiltrate “extremely corrupt” public institutions.

But given the many problems Lebanon faces, Ibrahimchah understands that leaving is the only option for some people right now.

“There are people in very, very difficult situations, people who have lost everything and who need to save their lives.”

Every day she sees previously comfortable families selling their pianos, their pictures, the dining table and chairs – just so they can afford to eat.

She understands that “extremely, extremely underpaid” nurses, some of whom have a salary of $30 a month, have to go away for a while – and then come back.

But she’s disappointed by high-paying prominent doctors who go to work at Harvard and Cambridge with no plans to return to their country.

“Why couldn’t they even wait a year to see what was going to happen? Elections will take place in May, June – July if postponed. Can’t they – the wealthy elites – wait a few months?” she asked.

Ibrahimchah himself will not “go anywhere”.

“Citizenship is like marriage,” she said. “It’s for better or for worse. When things go bad, you just try to fix it.

“How are we going to rebuild this damn country if everyone keeps leaving?”