Leftist Boric wins presidential elections in Chile after far-right rival Kast admitted defeat

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric won the second round of the country’s presidential election on Sunday as far-right rival José Antonio Kast admitted defeat and the results showed a gap of nearly 10 points between deeply polarized candidates.

With more than 83% of the votes counted, Boric had 55.52% to Kast’s 44.48%, and his lead seemed to be widening.

“I just got off the phone with @gabrielboric and congratulated him on his great success,” Kast said on Twitter. “As of today, he is the elected president of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always the first ”.

I just spoke to @gabrielboric and congratulated him on his great success. From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first 🇨🇱✌️ pic.twitter.com/AvpBKs0GFT

– José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) December 19, 2021

The victory culminates a major comeback by Chile’s progressive left since widespread protests in 2019 highlighted inequality in the country’s market-oriented economic model and triggered a rewritten official constitution.

“I want real change,” said Lucrecia Cornejo, 72, a seamstress who waited in line to vote for Boric, the candidate of a broad left-wing front. He cited inequalities in education, pensions and health care that Boric has vowed to correct.

“I want equality, that we are not what the ‘broken’ call us, more equity in education, health and salaries.”

The election was the most divisive in the nation in decades, and the two candidates offered completely different visions, from pensions and privatization to human rights.

Boric, a 35-year-old former student leader whose coalition includes the Communist Party, took on Kast, 55, a law and order candidate and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Kast, who has been compared to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and who has become a hero of Chile’s “unapologetic right,” said in an open letter on Saturday that “two models for the nation go head to head.” .

Both candidates come from outside the centrist political stream that has largely ruled since Chile returned to democracy in 1990 after the years of Pinochet’s military dictatorship. Both have moderated their positions in recent weeks to win over centrist voters.

“It is not that I am 100% with Boric, but now is the time to decide between two opposing options and Boric is my choice,” said Javier Morales, 29, a construction worker.

Florencia Vergara, 25, a dental student, had endorsed Kast as the “lesser evil” for the economy. “I like his proposals on economic issues, although I do not agree with all his political ideals,” he said. “But Chile needs a bit of order.”

Pinochet’s ghost

Boric supporters say he will reform the country’s market-oriented economic model that dates back to Pinochet. He is credited with boosting economic growth, but is attacked for creating huge differences between rich and poor.

Kast has defended Pinochet’s legacy and targeted Boric for his alliance with the Communist Party in his left-wing coalition, which has been echoed by his supporters. Some Kast voters shouted that Chile would “never be a Marxist” on Sunday.

“I support José Antonio Kast because he is a just man,” said Marisol Araneda, 49, a merchant who sells fruits and vegetables, on Sunday while on his way to vote, adding that he feared Boric would lead the country in the direction of Venezuela. socialist.

Boric, who rose to fame leading a student protest in 2011 to demand a better and more affordable education, wrote in an open letter that his government would make the changes Chileans had demanded in the widespread social uprisings in 2019.

“(That means) having a real social security system that does not leave people behind, ending the odious gap between health care for the rich and health care for the poor, advancing without hesitation in the freedoms and rights of women. women, ”he said.

The 2019 protests, which lasted for months and sometimes turned violent, triggered a formal process to rewrite Chile’s decades-old constitution, a text that will face a referendum next year.

Boric supporter Jorge Valdivia, 54, said the vote was an opportunity for the country to close a chapter on the past.

“We can close the dark, harmful and abusive model that benefited a small minority,” he said.

(REUTERS)