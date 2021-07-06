Legal complaint filed over lead pollution from fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral

Paris city authorities and public health officials have been accused in a legal complaint of failing to protect the health of people living near Notre-Dame due to lead contamination caused by the fire that nearly destroyed the monument two years ago.

People living near the famous French cathedral, along with the Paris branch of the CGT trade union and the anti-pollution association Henri Pezerat, have filed a complaint alleging that the government is endangering lives by not responding to the risk of lead poisoning.

“Despite the magnitude of the fire and knowledge of the risk of pollution and contamination…the authorities concerned have not taken any precautionary measures for more than three months after the fire,” the complaint said, according to a copy that AFP has seen. .

It says 400 tons of lead melted into the roof of the Gothic masterpiece or was dispersed as microparticles across the French capital during the devastating fire on April 15, 2019.

“Children (in crèches and schools), neighbors and workers are clearly exposed to the risk of lead exposure,” the complaint added. “These facts amount to the crime of endangering the lives of others.”

The square in front of the cathedral, which is being rebuilt, was closed to the public again in May this year after tests showed high concentrations of toxic lead particles.

Several months after the fire, city authorities ordered a thorough clean-up of schools near the cathedral, while urging children and pregnant women living nearby to do blood tests.

According to the complaint, the city, led by socialist mayor and presidential hopeful Anne Hidalgo, has withheld information from school principals and has not acted quickly.

The complaint is also directed against the city’s police, the Ministry of Culture and regional health authorities.

(AFP)