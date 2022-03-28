‘Legal football country’: Canada qualifies for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for the second time on Sunday, defeating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and grief.

While Canada celebrated, Mexico and the United States will have to wait to see their fates despite scoring victories alongside Costa Rica, who also kept their hopes of Qatar alive.

The United States got a hat-trick from Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic as they won at home 5-1 while Mexico needed Edson Alvarez’s goal in the 70th minute to win 1-0 and avoid a humiliating draw with Honduras, who had not achieved any victory.

Canada’s victory raises the leader’s tally to 28 points in the CONCACAF qualifiers, three points ahead of the United States and Mexico, while Costa Rica, who beat El Salvador 2-1, is behind by three more points.

The top three teams automatically earn places at the World Cup in November, with the fourth-placed team facing Oceania in an Intercontinental Playoff at another berth.

Mexico hosts El Salvador on Wednesday, and the United States travels to San Jose to face Costa Rica and Canada to conclude their campaign against Panama. Both Mexico and the United States require a tie only to close an automated marina.

After failing to secure a place in the finals with a 1-0 loss away to Costa Rica on Thursday, Canada returned home with a renewed goal and a chance to complete the job in front of a frenzied red-clad, flag-waving and all-sold-out player. A crowd of nearly 30,000 at BMO Field.

“I’m so glad we didn’t win in Costa Rica,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “This is how it was meant to be, I know why the football gods wouldn’t let us score, that was tonight.

“We just qualified for the World Cup, this is a legitimate football country.”

There wouldn’t be a second chance missed as Kyle Larren and Tajon Buchanan netted in the first half and Junior Hewlett added another after the break with Adrian Mariappa’s goal to seal the score.

Canada will play in their first World Cup finals since 1986 in Mexico, where they lost all three matches and failed to score a single goal.

“I think this country never believed in us because we didn’t give them something to believe in,” Herdman said. “They believe now.

“This is the time for everyone to stand behind football and the federation because we can be a force.”

It was a warm welcome back home on a cold, grueling afternoon, making it the classic Canadian stage to face a Jamaican team anchored near the bottom of the eight-team group in seventh, with one win and no hope of making it to Qatar.

There was a time during their 36-year quest to return to the World Cup Finals playing at home was no different than playing outside Canada, with as many fans supporting the visiting team as the home team.

But there was no split loyalties on Sunday in a lopsided contest that Canada dominated from start to finish.

