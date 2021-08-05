Legendary footballer Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, ​​club says

Argentina striker Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both sides agreeing a new contract.

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal expired at the end of June, but Barcelona had always insisted he wanted to stay with the club.

The 34-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Barcelona, ​​was expected to sign a new five-year contract with the Catalan club, which would include a 50% salary cut.

Barcelona had to restructure financially to close the deal, which ultimately proved impossible.

The news of Messi’s departure comes a day after La Liga agreed in principle to sell 10% of a newly formed company housing the bulk of his business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for €2.7 billion. ($3.2 billion).

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi reaching an agreement and the clear intention of both sides to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen due to financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations),” Barca said in a statement. .

Top scorer with 672 goals

“As a result of this situation, Messi will not remain at FC Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will not be fulfilled in the end.”

“FC Barcelona warmly thank the player for his contribution to the glorification of the club and wish him all the best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020 and made a formal request to leave after a break in his relationship with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but successor Joan Laporta, who led the Argentine’s rise to greatness, convinced him to stay .

Messi, who joined Barca’s youth academy at the age of 13, is the club’s all-time top scorer and the appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

He will remain without a club for the 2021-2022 season.

(REUTERS)