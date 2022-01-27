Liberal United States Supreme Court Justice Breyer is expected to retire, giving Biden a nomination

Judge Stephen Breyer plans to retire, lawmakers said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise to appoint the first black woman to the country’s highest judicial body.

The retirement of Breyer, who is 83 and has served in the court since 1994, gives Biden a first chance to shape the court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has shown increasing self-confidence in issues such as abortion and gun rights. Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump was able to appoint three justices to his four years in office.

Biden’s Democrats have a sharp majority in the Senate, which, according to the US Constitution, confirms candidates for the Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden’s nominees to replace Breyer will be given a “quick hearing” and will be considered and confirmed at “any deliberate speed.”

The Democrats have reason for speed. Republicans are trying to regain control of the Senate in the Nov. 8 congressional election. The House’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, has made it clear that he would block all Biden nominations to court if his party regains the majority.

A Biden appointed to replace Breyer, who will resign after the court’s current term, which runs until June, would not change its ideological balance, but would allow him to freshen up his liberal wing with a much younger lawyer who could serve. for decades in the lifetime record.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will honor his promise of the presidential campaign to nominate a black woman to fill every vacancy in the Supreme Court. Neither the White House nor the Supreme Court confirmed Breyer’s retirement plans.

Breyer and Biden are scheduled to make a public appearance on Thursday where justice is set to formally announce his retirement, a CNN reporter wrote in a tweet, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Democrats are aiming to confirm Biden’s election to office in a time frame similar to the one-month process McConnell and Republicans used in 2020 to confirm Trump’s third appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 of the 100 members to agree to put forward most of the legislation, does not apply to the nomination of judges, which means Democrats can confirm a Biden election with only its 50 members and Vice President Kamala Harris a draw.

Two centrist Democrats who have blocked certain legislative priorities from Biden, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have so far supported most of his nominees for convictions.

Breyer, the oldest member of the Supreme Court, was appointed for life by Democratic President Bill Clinton. He wrote important judgments that uphold abortion rights and access to health care, helped promote LGBT rights and questioned the constitutional basis of the death penalty. He was often in a dissenting opinion about a court that has constantly moved to the right.

Potential nominees Potential Biden nominees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former Breyer lawyer who was confirmed by the Senate in June last year to serve on an influential U.S. appellate court, and Leondra Kruger, who serves on California’s Supreme Court.

Only the Conservative judge Clarence Thomas has sat longer than Breyer among the current judges, joining in 1991. Thomas is one of two black men who have sat on the Supreme Court, along with Thurgood Marshall who served from 1967 to 1991.

Trump’s three nominees are all young enough to serve for decades. The Senate, then under Republican control, confirmed Barrett 2020 after the death of Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, some liberal activists called on Breyer to step aside while Democrats control the Senate, worrying that if he did not, Republicans could block the confirmation of his successor or a future Republican president could appoint his replacement. and lean court even further to the right.

The court will rule at the end of June in cases that give its conservative majority a chance to curtail abortion rights and expand gun rights. The courts this week raised a case that would be decided during their next term that could condemn university policies that view race as a factor in student admissions and paralyze positive discrimination despised by the American right.

Breyer last year passed a ruling rejecting a Republican attempt to overturn Obamacare, which preserves the landmark health care law formally known as the Affordable Care Act for the third time since its enactment in 2010.

He wrote two important abortion decisions in 2016 and 2020 that lowered restrictions for clinics in Texas and Louisiana. He was also in the majority in the milestone judgment in 2015 that legalized gay marriage. Breyer has been a staunch critic of the death penalty and wrote that it was “very likely” that the death penalty violates the Constitution’s eighth additional ban on cruel and unusual punishments.

(REUTERS)