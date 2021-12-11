Libya delays list of presidential candidates for planned elections in less than two weeks

Libya’s electoral commission delayed the publication of a final list of candidates for a scheduled presidential election on Saturday in less than two weeks.

It is just the latest twist in a UN-led effort targeting a December 24 presidential election with the aim of helping the oil-rich North African country overcome a decade of violence.

The process has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for the elections, their dates and who should be allowed to run, with a number of controversial figures stepping forward.

Analyst Jalel Harchaoui of the Global Initiative think tank said the “inevitable” consequence of the latest procedural delay was the postponement of Election Day.

The first round of the presidential elections “cannot be held on December 24 because the candidates are entitled to two weeks of official campaign after the publication of the final list,” Harchaoui told AFP.

The electoral commission did not give a new date for the issuance of the list.

The rules governing the vote, which would be the first time a Libyan head of state has been elected by universal suffrage, say the commission should publish the list of candidates two weeks after final court rulings and nominations-related appeals.

On December 2, a Libyan court reinstated Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of the murdered dictator Moamer Gadhafi, as a candidate.

A day earlier, a Tripoli appeals court rejected petitions against the candidacy of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who heads the Tripoli-based unity government established in March and tasked with leading the country to presidential and legislative elections.

Another main competitor is the strongman from eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar.

‘Emerging challenges’

The coordinator of the UN mission in Libya, Raisedon Zenenga, met with the head of the electoral commission, Emad al-Sayeh, on Saturday to discuss “the current state and the trajectory of the electoral process,” said the mission of the UN.

He praised the commission for the progress it had made in technical preparations, but “stressed the importance of addressing emerging political and technical challenges that could disrupt progress.”

Libya fell into chaos with the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled and killed Moamer Kadhafi.

A year of relative peace followed a ceasefire in October 2020 between the warring eastern and western camps, but analysts warned that violence could easily flare up again around the elections.

A statement on the electoral commission’s website indicated that it must still adopt a series of judicial and legal measures “before proceeding with the publication of the final list of candidates and at the beginning of its electoral campaign.”

He added that the success of the electoral process cannot be supported solely by the electoral commission “since the results will cast a shadow over the present and the future of the country.”

The commission said it is taking care not to limit its function to the implementation of the law, but to ensure that its functions extend to the “correct interpretation of the law.”

He says he cannot publish the list because he anticipates a court challenge that could shake up the eligibility process, according to Harchaoui.

(AFP)