Libya faces the challenge of two prime ministers

We begin with the political instability in Libya, where the House of Representatives has been appointed as a rival to the head of the existing unity government, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, hours after his convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting, and the appointment of a second prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, threatens to spark a new power struggle. In a nation torn by war.

We also head to Nigeria. The authorities are urging thousands of displaced people to return home. The government says the security situation in Borno state has improved enough to allow them to close a refugee camp in Maiduguri, but some reports show a different picture, with many areas in the state still unsafe.

We also bring you our exclusive Benin Report. The government launched a war on clandestine health centers a few years ago and the hunt is still going on: at the beginning of January, about two dozen illegal health centers in the country were closed.