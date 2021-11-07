Libyan prime minister to run for president amid growing electoral turmoil

The head of Libya’s national unity government plans to run for president next month, according to a senior official, an apparent violation of a promise to remain neutral when he took office in March as part of a UN-backed peace process.

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has become popular with large public spending programs after years of civil war, and could be one of the pioneers to win office as Libya’s first directly elected head of state since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted ago. one of each.

But his decision could also add to political disputes over the elections, which have cast a shadow over the peace process. Dbeibah and other cabinet members had pledged not to run for president when they were appointed to the Government of National Unity, which replaced two rival administrations after years of war between factions based in the east and west.

Dbeibah “announced his intention to run in the next presidential election,” the senior official told Reuters, a day before candidate registration was officially opened.

Libya’s rival political institutions remain divided over the legal basis of the elections, the rules governing the candidacy and even the date.

Other possible candidates include Khalifa Haftar, the main commander of the eastern civil war, and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the former dictator’s son. The head of parliament, Aguila Saleh, could stand, as could the powerful former interior minister, Fathi Bashagha. One prominent comedian is among others who have already stated that they will be performing.

Rivals

As prime minister, Dbeibah has gained popularity through populist programs that include financial support for young people seeking marriage and investments in the Libyan regions.

Those moves have also led him to compete with other major players in Libyan politics, including some of his potential rivals in the elections.

Parliament Speaker Saleh orchestrated a no-confidence vote in the Dbeibah government in September, citing its spending plans.

Days later, Saleh signed an electoral law that was rejected by an advisory body called the Higher Council of State, after opponents said the law was wrongly passed and adapted to allow Saleh to run.

While the law set December 24 for the presidential vote, as envisioned by a UN-backed roadmap, it said parliamentary elections would take place at a later date. The UN mission in Libya has said that it is important that the president and parliament are elected on the same day.

The Presidential Council, a three-person body that has served as Libya’s transitional head of state since March, has said there must be consensus on electoral rules.

The electoral law of the parliament also says that candidates for the presidency who already held official positions must resign three months before the date of the vote. Haftar and Saleh have.

The president of the electoral commission, Emad al-Sayeh, who previously said that the parliamentary elections would take place within 30 days after the presidential election, said he had received amendments to the law of the parliament.

Registration for presidential election candidates would be open until November 22 and for parliamentary candidates until December 7, he said.

(REUTERS)