Libyan strongman Haftar announces his candidacy for the presidential election

Khalifa Haftar, a leading figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide influence over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday that he will stand in the December 24 presidential elections that aim to help end a decade of conflict.

A divisive figure, his candidacy is one of many points of contention overshadowing presidential and parliamentary votes that remain in doubt with just a few weeks to go, despite international pressure to get them done on time.

Declaring his candidacy in a televised speech, Haftar said the elections were the only way out of the crisis in Libya, which has suffered chaos and conflict since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Haftar, head of a force called the Libyan National Army, waged war against factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli that was repelled by the internationally recognized government.

Haftar, who is expected to register formally later Tuesday at the Benghazi polling station, vowed to “start the path of reconciliation, peace and construction” in the event of his victory.

His decision to run will enrage many in Tripoli and the western regions who say that not voting in the areas he has may be fair and who accuse him of war crimes during the assault, something he denies.

“I declare my candidacy for the presidential elections, not because I am pursuing power but because I want to lead our people to glory, progress and prosperity” pic.twitter.com/yvAc7GvpS6

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 16, 2021

The election is intended as a milestone in the UN-backed political process to bring Libya back together.

However, without a clear agreement on the legal basis of the election, the main factions can reject the vote. On Monday, Acting Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who may also be a candidate for president, called for a new electoral law.

In September, Haftar paved the way for his presidential candidacy by saying he would resign from his military role for three months, as required by an electoral law that has been rejected by the Tripoli-based armed factions.

Haftar’s campaign to take Tripoli was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia. The internationally recognized government of Tripoli received military support from Turkey.

Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, registered his candidacy on Sunday to stand in the elections.

Analysts say they do not expect Gaddafi to prove as strong a candidate as his rivals who have been able to build electoral districts through their control over financial or military resources over the past decade.

(REUTERS)