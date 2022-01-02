Lionel Messi, three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Paris St Germain striker Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for covid-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

Argentina national team player Messi came to PSG from the boys’ club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 matches in all competitions for the Parisian team.

Defender Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who gave positive tests. PSG said the four players were isolated and covered by appropriate health protocols.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points over second-placed Nice. They will travel to the third team club Vannes on Monday for a round match in the French Cup.

Pochettino said he was unsure whether Messi, who is currently in Argentina, would be in their next league match, at Olympique Lyonnais on January 9.

“Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team and when he has a negative test he will travel to France but we do not know more than that. I do not know if he will be involved against Lyon.

“Until he gets a negative test in Argentina, he will not be able to travel to France. So it depends on the test in terms of when he can travel … we will judge when he is ready to play.”

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has registered more than 200,000 cases.

France has joined the United States, India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Russia and has had more than 10 million cases.

PSG also said that Brazilian forward Neymar, who is away with an ankle injury, was about three weeks away from returning to training.

(REUTERS)