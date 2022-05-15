LIVE: A missile hits a army goal within the Lviv area, hours after Ukraine received the Eurovision competitors

A missile strike within the early hours of Sunday morning hit army infrastructure within the Lviv area of western Ukraine, in line with the native governor.

The strike got here hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the hip-hop band Kalush Orchestra’s victory at Eurovision because the Russian offensive within the jap Donbass area seemed to be dropping steam. Observe the France 24 stay weblog for the newest developments, all occasions in Paris (GMT + 2).

8:07 a.m.: Sweden’s ruling celebration prepares to help NATO bid Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats put together on Sunday to voice the nation’s help for becoming a member of NATO, paving the best way for a bid shortly after abandoning a long time of army nonalignment within the wake of Russia . Invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson’s Social Democrats, the biggest celebration in each election over the previous century, have held inside debates over the previous week about dropping a long-standing opposition to NATO membership.

With the celebration management asserting that it’s going to determine on Sunday, and extensively anticipated to drop its opposition, help for becoming a member of the alliance will command a broad majority within the Swedish Riksdag with a lot of the opposition already in favor. It is vitally possible {that a} formal request from the Anderson minority authorities will observe.

7:43 a.m.: Russia’s Donbass offensive ‘dropping momentum’: Britain’s army intelligence mentioned Russia’s offensive in jap Ukraine’s Donbass area “has misplaced momentum and is considerably not on time,” British army intelligence mentioned early Sunday.

“Beneath the present circumstances, it’s unlikely that Russia will considerably speed up its fee of progress over the subsequent 30 days,” the British army mentioned in a round on Twitter.

“Regardless of small preliminary progress, Russia has didn’t make important territorial positive factors over the previous month whereas sustaining constantly excessive ranges of attrition,” the publication said, including that “Russia has now in all probability incurred losses of one-third of its floor fight pressure. Dedicated in February “.

(1/6) The Russian offensive in Donbass misplaced momentum and was considerably not on time. Regardless of preliminary progress on a small scale, Russia has didn’t make important territorial positive factors over the previous month whereas sustaining constantly excessive ranges of attrition.

– Ministry of Protection 🇬🇧 (DefenceHQ) Might 15, 2022 7:08 am: A missile hits army infrastructure within the Lviv area: District Governor Maxim Kozytsky mentioned a missile strike hit some army infrastructure within the Lviv area of western Ukraine early Sunday. In a put up on his Telegram messaging app.

“There is no such thing as a details about useless or injured at this hour,” Kozetsky mentioned. The extent of the devastation is evident.”

1:35 a.m. ‘Our music is conquering Europe’: Zelensky hails Ukraine’s Eurovision victory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated hip-hop group Kalush Orchestra on its victory within the Eurovision Tune Contest in Italy late Saturday

Our braveness conquers the world, our music conquers Europe! Zelensky wrote on Fb early Sunday, praising the Kalush Orchestra after they beat 24 different opponents.

The entry of the band “Stefania” – who sang in Ukrainian – mixed rap with conventional folks music and was a tribute to the mom of the band’s chief Oleh Psiuk.

“I thank the Kalush Orchestra for this victory and everybody who gave us their votes! I’m certain that the sound of victory within the battle with the enemy will not be distant,” he added.

Ukraine claimed victory by a big margin within the viewers’ vote. Britain’s Sam Ryder ranked second, whereas Spain’s Chanel ranked third.

That is the third time that Ukraine has received the annual competitors.

