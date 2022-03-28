Live: A new round of Ukraine-Russia talks expected in Turkey, a “disastrous” situation in Mariupol

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as Monday, to investigate whether the near-stalemate in the fighting has forced Moscow to soften its demands. Follow all developments in Ukraine on our live blog. All times are in Paris [GMT + 1].

06:30 a.m.: Talks in Turkey, ‘disastrous’ situation in Mariupol: Here’s what you need to know Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as Monday, to investigate whether near-stalemate fighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay,” and lamented the month-long Russian invasion that had already killed thousands and devastated many Ukrainian cities.

New talks are set to start in Turkey either Monday or Tuesday, with Zelensky desperately seeking to stop the bombing of cities such as Mariupol, where officials have said the situation is “catastrophic”.

About 170,000 civilians remain trapped in Mariupol without enough food, water or medicine, as the southern port city has been reduced to “dust” by Russian bombing, according to Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

While #Mariupol# is besieged and bombed, people are fighting to survive. The humanitarian situation in the city is catastrophic. #Russian armed forces are turning the city to dust.

Save Mariupol! #closeUAskyNOW #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/wI21IhKdRn

– Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇺🇦 (MFA_Ukraine) March 28, 2022 France, Greece and Turkey hope to launch a “humanitarian operation” to evacuate civilians within days, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought approval from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. .

Several previous rounds of peace talks failed to stop the fighting or overcome fundamental differences over Kyiv’s alignment with the West and Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory.

But with the much larger Russian army humbled by fierce Ukrainian resistance and forced to abandon efforts to capture Kyiv, there is renewed hope in the talks.

“Our goal is clear – peace and the restoration of normal life in our country of origin as quickly as possible,” Zelensky said in a late-night video message that also outlined his negotiating red lines.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is beyond doubt. He said that effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory.

Zelensky indicated that he is considering “cautiously” the Russian request for Ukrainian “neutrality”.

“This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and is carefully discussed and studied,” Zelensky said during an interview with several independent Russian news agencies on Sunday.

