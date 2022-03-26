Live: Biden argues that ‘free world’ opposes Russian invasion of Ukraine in Warsaw speech

US President Joe Biden will deliver a speech in Poland on Saturday arguing that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. The Ukrainian army said, on Saturday, that it had clashed with Russian forces around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern Donbass region, as Moscow said on Friday that it would focus its war efforts to secure territory claimed by pro-Russian separatists. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in Ukraine. All times are in Paris [GMT+1].

8:51 a.m.: Russian forces say they are focused on Luhansk and Donetsk, Russian forces say they aim to take control of the entire Luhansk and Donetsk administrative regions in Donbass, Ukraine. Gulliver Cragg reports from France 24 from Kyiv.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military announced that it had clashed with Russian forces around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

The Army General Staff, in a report at dawn today, said that it inflicted “significant losses”, claiming that it shot down three planes, destroyed eight tanks, and killed dozens of soldiers.

8:04 a.m.: Biden meets Poland’s Duda, delivers speech on war in Ukraine U.S. President Joe Biddenwell argues in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Russia . President Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

After three days of emergency meetings with G7 allies, the European Council, NATO, and a visit by US forces in Poland, Bidenwell met Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In what US officials described as a keynote speech, “Biden will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future rooted in democratic principles.” The White House said in a statement.

(France 24 with AFP, Reuters)