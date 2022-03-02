Live: Biden says ‘Putin was wrong’ because West won’t respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden will say in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin launched an “unjustified” war, believing that “the West and NATO will not respond,” according to excerpts released by the White House. Earlier on Tuesday, Russia bombed a TV tower in the Ukrainian capital and an apartment complex in Kharkiv, with President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing the Kremlin of a “war crime” as civilian casualties in the invasion mounted. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.

US President Joe Biden will encourage Western unity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. According to excerpts previously released by the White House, Biden will say President Vladimir Putin launched an “unjustified” war, believing that “the West and NATO will not respond.” Deadly Russian air strikes hit an apartment complex in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and the country’s main TV tower, Kyiv reported on Tuesday. At least ten civilians were reported killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused “this is state terrorism on the part of Russia”, accusing Moscow of committing a “war crime”. On the sixth day of the war, Russian troops penetrated deep into the Ukrainian lands, advanced on the capital and set up checkpoints outside some towns and cities. A senior US defense official said a Russian military convoy extending more than 60 kilometers and heading towards Kyiv was disrupted, in part due to “logistical support” challenges. The Kremlin said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree banning cash exports of foreign currencies exceeding ten thousand dollars, and it went into effect on Tuesday. Electricity was cut off from the strategic southern port city of Mariupol after heavy bombardment. The mayor said that, on Tuesday, the Russian army arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson near the Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on the outskirts of the city. The International Court of Justice will begin public hearings on a case brought by Kyiv against Russia over Moscow’s claim that it invaded Ukraine to prevent genocide against the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine on March 7. The International Criminal Court is planning to open an investigation into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine. Alleged war crimes were committed there. The UN Refugee Agency says more than 660,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries, follow our live blog below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

