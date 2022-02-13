Live: Biden warns that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will lead to ‘heavy costs’

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of phone diplomacy failed to calm tensions Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces “quick and severe costs” if its forces carry out an invasion. Follow our live updates below.

Biden Warns That Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Will Incur ‘Heavy Costs’ “If Russia makes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States, along with our allies and partners, will respond decisively and impose rapid and severe costs on Russia, Biden told Putin, according to the White House.

“We are equally prepared for other scenarios,” Biden said, as the United States was ready to engage in diplomacy, as the two countries stared at one of the most serious crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

A senior US official told reporters that the Biden-Putin talks were “professional and objective” and lasted just over an hour, but did not result in a “fundamental change” in the dynamics.

Blinken says pulling Ukrainian embassy wise US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Saturday that the risks of Russian military action in Ukraine are high and imminent enough to justify the departure of many US embassy staff in Kiev, the State Department announced earlier.

“We have ordered the departure of most of the Americans who are still in the US embassy in Kiev,” Blinken told a news conference in Honolulu. “The risk of Russian military action is great enough and the threat imminent enough that it is the wise thing to do.” .

Most embassy staff were ordered to leave Ukraine immediately due to the threat of an invasion by Russia, with the ministry saying it increasingly appeared that the situation was heading toward “some kind of active conflict”.

This is added to the State Department’s call earlier this week for US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, on Sunday, that Australia has ordered all remaining embassy staff in Kiev to evacuate, while Russia continues to build up its forces on its border with Ukraine.

The evacuation follows similar statements from the United States and Canada, and comes after a bout of phone diplomacy that failed to ease escalating regional tensions on Saturday.

Morrison said Australia would shift its operations to Lviv, a city close to Ukraine’s border with Poland about 540 kilometers (336 miles) east of Kiev.

He said the three remaining employees in Kiev were supporting “the many Australians.” [in Ukraine]Many of them are dual nationals.

“The situation, as you hear, is deteriorating and reaching a very dangerous stage,” he said.

While denouncing Russia’s “unilateral authoritarian actions,” the prime minister also returned to regional politics, criticizing China for “observing an eerie silence towards Russian forces amassing on the Ukrainian border.”