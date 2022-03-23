LIVE: ‘Hellscape’ in Mariupol as Biden heads to Europe where 100,000 are trapped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his latest video address, said nearly 100,000 people are still trapped in the besieged port city of Mariupol without food, water or medicine as Russian bombing continues. Plan more sanctions in Moscow, follow Jowharfor live updates on the day’s events.

10:20 a.m.: German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said Wednesday that Putin’s attack in Ukraine is ‘stuck’, Germany’s Schulz said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been halted despite daily assaults by his forces, urging Moscow to halt ‘immediately’ . Fighting.

“Putin’s attack is stuck despite all the damage it is causing day after day,” Schulz said in a speech to the German parliament.

The German leader has warned that the unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western partners are working and will only lead to more damage to the Russian economy.

“But this is just the beginning, and we will only see many serious consequences in the coming weeks,” he said, warning that “we are constantly putting sanctions in place.”

Putin must “hear the truth” that war is destroying not only Ukraine, but also Ukraine.”

Schulz insisted that Germany sided with Kyiv, but said he would not support calls for NATO to help set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send “peacekeepers”.

“Although it is difficult, we will not give in to it,” he said, adding that Germany would not risk a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO.

09:46 a.m.: “Sending peacekeepers to Ukraine could lead to a NATO-Russia confrontation” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that sending peacekeepers to Ukraine could lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the NATO military.

Poland said last week that an international peacekeeping mission should be sent to Ukraine and given the means to defend itself.

09:06 a.m.: Nine humanitarian corridors were agreed on Wednesday, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said an agreement was reached to try to evacuate civilians trapped in Ukrainian towns and cities via nine “humanitarian corridors” on Wednesday, deputy prime minister Irina said. fireshock.

Noting that no agreement was reached with Russia to create a safe passage from the heart of Mariupol, she said that people who want to leave the besieged coastal city will find transportation in nearby Berdyansk.

08:04 am: Local ceasefire agreed in Luhansk The governor of eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region says an agreement has been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by the fighting. Governor Serhi Gayday said on the messaging app Telegram that the ceasefire will go into effect at 9 am.

01:34 a.m. MARCH 22: Kyiv residents and businesses coordinate aid and self-defense as fighting consumes the suburbs, entrepreneur Dmytro Tymoshenko has turned his paint company into a force for self-preservation in Kyiv. His facilities now produce their own flak jackets as well as serving as a hub for distributing medicines and other humanitarian aid. James Andre, Jonathan Walsh and Oleksiy Gordeyev report to Jowharfrom the Ukrainian capital:

11:22 pm: Zelensky says talks with Russia are difficult but “moving forward”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Wednesday that peace talks with Russia to end the war had been difficult and sometimes confrontational, but added, “Step by step we are moving forward.”

In his video night speech, Zelensky also said that 100,000 people live in the besieged city of Mariupol in inhumane conditions, without food, water or medicine.

More than 7,000 people have fled in the past 24 hours, Zelensky said, but one group traveling along an agreed-upon humanitarian route west of the city was “simply taken over by the occupiers.”