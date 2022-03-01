Live: Kyiv residents take shelter amid reports of a Russian air strike

Russian artillery pounded residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Monday, as Moscow faces increasing international isolation as talks to resolve the conflict fail to achieve a breakthrough. Ukrainian officials said the Kharkiv attacks had killed civilians, including children. Follow the live blog for updates.

Reports of a Russian air raid on Kyiv. Satellite images show a huge convoy of Russian armored vehicles advancing towards Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery bombed residential neighborhoods in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Monday, possibly killing dozens of people. Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States said Russia used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine. The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended on Monday without an agreement. The UN refugee agency says more than half a million refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries. The United Nations General Assembly is holding an emergency session starting its meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of this week’s vote to isolate Russia by denouncing its “aggression against Ukraine” and calling on Russian forces to stop fighting and withdraw. US expels 12 Russian UN staff members for “espionage activities” Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the “disarmament and disarmament” of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea are prerequisites for ending the fighting. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press)