Live: Moscow announces a ceasefire in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine is preparing for a new attack

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's pledges to de-escalate the fighting against its neighbor, saying his army is preparing for more fighting in the east. All times are in Paris [GMT+2].

7:31 a.m.: Eastern Ukraine prepares for new Russian attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow deploys more troops there after experiencing setbacks near the capital, Kyiv.

6:37 am: Moscow announces ceasefire in Mariupol The Russian Defense Ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine.

The ministry said on Wednesday that a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhia, through the Russian-controlled port of Berdyansk, will open from 10 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

“In order for this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to implement it with the direct participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian ministry demanded that Kyiv ensure “unconditional respect” for the ceasefire through written notification to the Russian side, UNHCR and the International Committee of the Red Cross before 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

6:30 a.m.: Fearful advisers misled Putin about Ukraine war, US and UK say fearful advisers have misled President Vladimir Putin as his invasion of Ukraine veered, Russian rebel forces sabotage equipment and even shoot down their planes and US and British intelligence agencies by Say error.

Close allies, whose spies have exploited Russia’s failures and highlighted the Kremlin’s divisions, said Putin’s advisers were “too afraid” to tell him the whole truth about the setbacks on the battlefield and the true impact of the sanctions.

Hours after the White House released its deadly intelligence assessment, Britain’s Central Intelligence Agency chief Jeremy Fleming said on Thursday that the Russian leader had overestimated his military’s ability to achieve a quick victory.

“We have seen Russian soldiers – of few weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their planes,” Fleming said in a prepared speech to the Australian National University in Canberra.

“And while Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and how much of this miscalculation should be made abundantly clear to the system.”

