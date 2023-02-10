LIVE: Rescuers are racing to seek out survivors from an earthquake in Turkey and Syria because the dying toll passes 21,000

Rescuers have been digging by rubble on Friday practically 100 hours after a large earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing greater than 21,000 folks on the planet’s deadliest catastrophe since 2010. Observe the France 24 weblog beneath for the most recent developments.

Officers and medics stated 18,342 folks died in Turkey and three,377 in Syria from Monday’s back-to-back earthquakes, bringing the confirmed complete to 21,719.

Hopes of discovering extra survivors shortly pale as rescuers continued to look by the rubble, with freezing circumstances now threatening the lives of hundreds of survivors left with out meals or shelter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to as the earthquakes the “disaster of the century”, acknowledging “shortcomings” after criticism of his authorities’s response.

A United Nations help convoy crossed the northwestern border managed by Syria on Thursday. The United Nations has allotted $25 million from the Emergency Fund to assist kick-start the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria.

