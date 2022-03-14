Live: Russia asked China for weapons and aid for Ukraine war, US says

The United States and China are sending their top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Russo-Ukrainian war, and according to US official reports that in recent days Russia has requested military equipment from China to help pressure its campaign. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.

Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozytsky said on Sunday that 35 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility in Yavoriv near the Polish border. Ukraine conducted most of its exercises with NATO countries at the base, one of the largest in Ukraine, before the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday that nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict areas in Ukraine. “The main mission today is Mariupol,” he said, adding that the aid convoy is now only 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the besieged coastal city where more than 400,000 people are trapped without water or heating. Kyiv regional police chief Andrei Nepetov reported that an American journalist was shot dead and a colleague was wounded in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on Sunday. Media reports said a third Ukrainian colleague was also injured in the accident, and Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, described the journalist as 51-year-old Brent Renault. Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyudmila Denisova, accused Russia of using banned phosphorous weapons in an attack that took place at night in the Luhansk region in a statement posted online. Its claims cannot be independently verified. Asked about the allegations on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stressed that if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine, “they would pay a heavy price.” Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of shooting at a convoy evacuating women and children from the village of Primoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people, including a child. The French presidency, in a telephone conversation on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not shown willingness to end the war with Ukraine. The French and German leaders renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations. The European Commission aims to double the military aid provided by the European Union to Ukraine, and has proposed to allocate another 500 million euros to this issue. The United States, the European Union and the Group of Seven are set to revoke Russia’s “most favored country” status over its invasion. The United Nations said the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 has exceeded 2.6 million, follow our live updates below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

