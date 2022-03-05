WORLD NEWS

Live: Russia continues its all-out assault on Ukraine’s Mariupol, and the population is trapped

By hanad

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had resumed “offensive operations” in Ukraine after declaring a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities of Mariupol and neighboring Volnovakia to evacuate. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said there was “not a single civilian” who managed to get out through the humanitarian corridors. He added that “the residents of these cities are considered by the national formations as a human shield.”

