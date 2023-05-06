Live: The coronation of King Charles III, marking the first UK coronation since 1953.

On Saturday, Charles III will receive his coronation at Westminster Abbey in a spectacular event that dates back 1,000 years and marks Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in seven decades. Keep up-to-date with our live blog for the latest info. All times listed are in Paris (GMT+2).

After succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September, Charles will be crowned king at the age of 74 and will be the oldest British monarch to receive the St Edward’s Crown. As he sits on a 14th-century throne at Westminster Abbey, approximately 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, will witness the event. The abbey has hosted all coronations since William the Conqueror in 1066.

During the two-hour ceremony, Charles’s second wife, Camilla, 75, will also receive her coronation, further symbolizing a modern monarchy and nation full of promise. Refresh the page if there are issues loading the live blog.

( with AFP, REUTERS, AP)