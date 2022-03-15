Live: Thousands evacuated from frontline cities in Ukraine, deadly Russian strikes continue despite talks

war in ukraine

Satellite image showing a color infrared view of fires burning near Fontana Street, east of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. The image was taken on March 14, 2022. © Maxar Technologies via Reuters Read more The United States has warned China against helping Moscow with its power . the invasion of Ukraine, in what a US official described as “intense” talks. An editor at Russian state television news interrupted a news broadcast to display an anti-war message, in an unusual act of dissent. More than 4,000 people from frontline cities on Monday passed through seven humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk said in a video statement. The office of the French presidency of the European Union announced, on Monday, that the European Union has adopted a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, targeting individuals and companies “involved in the attack on Ukraine.” The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said 2,808,792 refugees have left Ukraine, up 110,512 from Sunday, making it the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II. More than one million children have fled, UNICEF said. At least two people were killed and 12 others injured when a shell hit an apartment building in Kyiv on Monday, according to emergency services. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country or watch its member states attack it by Russia, in a new video address. Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held a fourth round of talks on Monday, but no new progress was announced. A Ukrainian negotiator said talks would resume on Tuesday. US officials have told media that Moscow has asked Beijing for military supplies and economic aid. The United States has warned that China will face “serious consequences” if Russia helps evade sanctions. Democratic leaders of the House and Senate announced on Monday that the Ukrainian leader is scheduled to address the US Congress remotely on Wednesday. Silinsky will address Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday.

© Studio Graphique France Media Monde

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press)

Daily NewsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Subscription