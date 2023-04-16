WORLD NEWS

Live TV captures the shooting death of ex-Indian legislator and sibling

By hanad

A dramatic attack caught on TV in northern India resulted in the death of former Indian lawmaker Atiq Ahmad and his brother, Ashraf Ahmad. The two were under police escort on their way to a medical checkup at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh state on Saturday night when they were targeted by three men posing as journalists, who quickly surrendered to police after the shooting. At least one of the attackers reportedly chanted a slogan associated with Hindu nationalism. Atiq Ahmad, who was jailed in 2019 for kidnapping, faced murder and assault charges at the time of his death.

