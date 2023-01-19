LIVE: Ukraine is investigating ‘a number of theories’ after deadly helicopter crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned investigators are inspecting a number of attainable causes of Wednesday’s lethal helicopter crash close to Kiev that killed the nation’s inside minister and 13 others. The deadly incident comes as Western nations are beneath stress to supply extra weapons to Ukrainian forces combating the Russian invasion, and with the US and Germany at loggerheads over the availability of tanks to Kyiv. Observe our dwell weblog for the most recent updates on the conflict in Ukraine. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

“The investigation is underway. There are a number of theories and I’m not approved to speak about any of them till the investigation is over,” Zelensky mentioned in a video tackle to the World Financial Discussion board in Davos.

The Ukrainian chief mentioned that his nation goals to liberate all of the territories occupied by Russia, together with Crimea, and in addition referred to as on his Western companions to supply him with extra weapons.

“Our objective is to liberate all our lands,” he mentioned, talking in Ukrainian. “Crimea is our land, our land, our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we’ll return our land.”

7:15 a.m.: The US and German protection chiefs meet amid disagreements over tanks for Ukraine, and Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin will stress new German Protection Minister Boris Pistorius to permit German-made tanks to be moved to Ukraine once they meet for talks later at this time — and the 2 international locations stay at odds about this situation.

A German authorities supply informed Reuters that Germany would permit German-made tanks to be despatched to Ukraine to assist its protection towards Russia if america agreed to ship its personal.

However US officers insist publicly and privately that Washington has no plans to ship US-made tanks to Ukraine simply but, arguing that they’d be very tough for Kyiv to take care of and would require an enormous logistical effort to easily function.

American officers say supplying German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine is smart as a result of a lot of European international locations already possess them and are able to switch them shortly — pending approval from Berlin.

4:45 a.m.: The US will present $125 million to Ukraine to help power programs Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned america will present $125 million to Ukraine to help its power and electrical grids.

Ukrainian cities have skilled frequent blackouts on account of focused assaults by Russian forces, leaving hundreds of thousands with out energy whilst temperatures drop within the winter.

10:56 p.m.: U.S. not but there on Abrams tanks for Ukraine The U.S. isn’t at the moment prepared to supply superior Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official mentioned, citing difficulties with upkeep and coaching.

Ukraine has repeatedly pushed to purchase trendy Western tanks to assist struggle the Russian invasion, and Germany reportedly linked its resolution on whether or not to take action to Washington’s willingness to provide the Abrams.

“I do not assume we’re there but,” Undersecretary of Protection for Political Affairs Colin Kahl informed reporters when requested about Abrams’ provision for Ukraine, although he did not fairly shut the door on a future shift.

“The Abrams tank is a really complicated piece of apparatus. It is costly, it is onerous to coach with, and it has a jet engine—I believe it is about three gallons to a mile with jet gas. It isn’t the best system to take care of,” Cal mentioned.

with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters

