Live: Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume in Istanbul with a view to a ceasefire in Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators scheduled to resume in Istanbul on Tuesday will focus on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with a ceasefire as the “ultimate” objective of the talks. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times indicated are Paris time [GMT+1].

8:29 a.m.: Turkey has played a mediating role in the Ukraine war – it has also supplied Kyiv with military drones, and Turkey is “in no way neutral” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, having supplied Kyiv with military drones and said the invasion violated international law. But Ankara also played the role of mediator. Jasper Mortimer reports from France 24.

8:08 am: Russian forces remain a threat to Kyiv despite Ukraine counterattacks, UK says Russia poses significant threat to Kyiv with its offensive capability even though Ukrainian forces continue local counterattacks in the city’s northwest, reports British Military Intelligence reported on Tuesday.

The British Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Russian forces continued their offensive on Mariupol as the heavy bombardment of the city continued. However the city center is still under Ukrainian control.

The statement added that the Russian forces are maintaining the closure of their positions while trying to reorganize and reset their forces.

7:21 am: Ukrainian, Russian delegations prepare for talks in Istanbul Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said peace talks in Istanbul will focus on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, while ensuring a ceasefire.

“The minimum program will be humanitarian questions, the maximum program has reached an agreement on a ceasefire,” Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Before the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to declare its neutrality, as demanded by Moscow, and was open to conceding the fate of Donbass, the disputed region in the east of the country.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press, Reuters)