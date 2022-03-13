Live: Ukraine says seven civilians were shot dead by Russian forces while fleeing the fighting near Kyiv

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Saturday of killing seven civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee the fighting near Kyiv, and France said Russian President Vladimir Putin showed he was not ready to make peace. The United States has said it will speed up to $200 million in additional weapons to Ukraine, while Russia has warned that it considers arms convoys “legitimate targets.” Follow our live updates for all the latest developments.

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of shooting at a convoy evacuating women and children from the village of Primoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people, including a child. The United States said on Saturday it would send up to $200 million in additional small arms and anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials demanded more equipment to defend against heavy bombardment by Russian forces. In a phone call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, a French presidential official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not shown willingness to end the war with Ukraine. The official said the French and German leaders renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said fighting erupted northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and that the bulk of Russia’s ground forces were located 25 km (15 miles) from the center of the capital. The ministry said that elements of a large Russian military convoy north of Kyiv were deployed, likely to support an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital. The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said in separate statements that attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and provide assistance through “humanitarian corridors”. The United Nations said Russia may be committing war crimes in cities like Mariupol, as people tried to flee Russian bombing in a frozen city without water or heat and running out of food. An official with Doctors Without Borders told AFP that the situation was “desperate”. The European Commission aims to double the military aid provided by the European Union to Ukraine, and has proposed to allocate another 500 million euros to this issue. The United States, the European Union and the Group of Seven are set to revoke Russia’s “most favored country” status over its invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations said the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 has exceeded 2.6 million, follow our live updates below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

