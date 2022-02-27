Live: Ukraine vows to continue fighting as Kiev prepares for Russian missile attacks

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, including the capital Kiev, as a curfew went into effect at 5 p.m. local time. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

Russia said its military had been ordered on Saturday to expand its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions”. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada have agreed to block Russia’s access to the international payment system SWIFT as part of another round of economic sanctions against Moscow. Germany has agreed to deliver 400 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine in a reversal from its longstanding policy of banning arms exports to conflict zones, which is rooted in part in its war history on the European continent. The Elysee Palace announced that France will take measures against Russian disinformation and send defensive weapons to Ukraine. President Emmanuel Macron also discussed Minsk’s role in the conflict with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. The mayor of Kiev imposed a curfew starting Saturday at 5 pm local time (GMT + 2) and continuing until Monday morning. The sports world has also acted with the invasion of Ukraine, as UEFA ousted Russia as the host nation of the Champions League final on May 28, which was moved from St Petersburg to Paris. Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifying match on March 24 against Russia next month, and Sweden will not face Russia in the World Cup play-off matches. More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the United Nations. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and Abu Dhabi).