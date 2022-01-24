Live: West African bloc criticizes “coup attempt” in Burkina Faso

The West African regional group ECOWAS on Monday expressed deep concern over what it called a “coup attempt” in Burkina Faso amid uncertainty over the fate of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. While reports said the president was detained after troops staged a mutiny on Sunday night, some Burkinabé officials have denied reports of his arrest.

Shots were heard late Sunday near Kaboré’s home after soldiers staged mutiny at several barracks to demand the dismissal of the country’s top military leaders and more resources for the fight against Islamist insurgents.

Residents also reported seeing a helicopter above the president’s home in the capital, Ouagadougou.

It followed gunfire earlier Sunday against several army bases, leading to fears of another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers.

