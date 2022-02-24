LIVE: Zelensky fears ‘Great War in Europe’ as Ukrainian separatists seek Russia’s help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia had approved an attack against Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not responded to his call for talks. Meanwhile, France has become the latest Western country to call on its citizens to leave Ukraine “without delay” amid growing concerns that Russia is preparing for a full-scale offensive. Follow the latest updates on our live blog below.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a poignant video speech early Thursday morning local time, in which he pleaded with Russians not to support a “great war in Europe”. Zelensky said Russia had agreed to an attack against Ukraine, where nearly 200,000 troops are stationed at the border, and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not responded to his call for talks.

France late on Wednesday became the latest Western country to call on its citizens to leave Ukraine “without delay”.

On Wednesday, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army commanders as part of a package of measures over the Kremlin’s recognition of the independence of two Ukrainian separatist regions.

The Kremlin announced late Wednesday that rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Moscow for military assistance against Kiev, in a move that opens the door to the entry of massive Russian forces.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House said US President Joe Biden had no intention of sending troops to fight in Ukraine, and that Ukraine’s parliament had imposed a national emergency aimed at helping shape a response to the threat of a Russian invasion. Read the summary here For all the updates, follow the live blog below. If the live blog does not appear, please refresh the page.

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and Abu Dhabi).