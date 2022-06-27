LIVE: Zelensky presses G7 for extra assist as Russia makes headway in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky will urge world powers to step up their help for Ukraine when he addresses the Group of Seven summit on Monday, as Kyiv backs away from the primary Russian strikes on the capital in weeks. In the meantime, Russian forces are setting their sights on full management of the Luhansk area after seizing the strategic metropolis of Severodonetsk on Saturday. Observe our stay weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are Paris time, GMT +2.

08:23 a.m.: Russian forces struggle for Lysechansk, the final metropolis in Luhanskestil below Ukrainian management, Russian forces battle on Monday to grab Lyschansk, the final main metropolis nonetheless held by Ukrainian forces in jap Luhansk province, after Moscow-backed separatists stated They’re advancing in a number of areas. fronts. The dual metropolis of Lysekhansk, Severodonetsk, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday.

Luc Schrago from France 24 talks concerning the developments in Ukraine:

02:34 06:04 am: Zelensky will press G7 for extra assist As Russia makes progress in Donbass, President Volodymyr Zelensky will urge world powers to extend their help for Ukraine when he addresses the G7 summit on Monday, as Kyiv retreats from the primary Russian strikes on the capital in weeks.

Zelensky is because of be a part of the leaders of america, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada by way of video hyperlink at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).

“We want a robust air protection – trendy and absolutely efficient. Which might assure full safety towards these missiles. We discuss this daily with our companions. There are already some agreements. Companions must,” Zelensky stated in his every day speech late Sunday. Transfer sooner if they’re already companions and never observers.

3:36 a.m.: Ukraine’s struggle might increase unlawful drug manufacturing The United Nations has warned that the struggle in Ukraine may enable illicit drug manufacturing to thrive, the United Nations warned Monday.

The United Nations Workplace on Medication and Crime (UNODC) stated in its annual report that previous expertise from the Center East and Southeast Asia signifies that battle areas can act as a “magnet” for producers of artificial medication.

“This impact could also be better when the world of ​​battle is close to massive shopper markets.”

The United Nations Workplace on Medication and Crime stated the variety of dismantled amphetamine laboratories in Ukraine elevated from 17 in 2019 to 79 in 2020, the biggest variety of seized laboratories reported in any nation in 2020. The workplace added that Ukraine’s capability to provide artificial medication It may enhance because the struggle continues.

“There are not any policemen strolling round and stopping laboratories” in battle areas, an skilled with the United Nations Workplace on Medication and Crime, Angela Could, advised AFP.

