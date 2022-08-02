LIVE: Zelensky says he is ‘very shut’ to have fun the resumption of grain shipments

The primary cargo of Ukrainian grain because the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odessa on Monday below a landmark settlement to raise Moscow’s naval blockade within the Black Sea. Kyiv mentioned the departure of the cargo ship Razoni would convey “reduction to the world” – if Moscow revered its aspect of the settlement. Observe the France 24 stay weblog for the newest developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

06:18 am: Corn and wheat costs fall as Ukraine resumes grain shipments, however Zelensky warns celebration too quickly. That Ukraine may resume seaborne exports on a big scale after being hampered by struggle.

Chicago Board of Commerce soybeans costs for November settled down 62-1/2 cents at $14.06 a bushel. December corn ended 10-1/4 cents down at $6.09-3/4 a bushel and September wheat on the Chicago Mercantile Change fell 7-1/2 cents to shut at $8.00-1/4.

A five-month suspension of deliveries from Ukraine – one of many world’s largest grain exporters – has contributed to hovering meals costs, hitting the world’s poorest nations significantly arduous.

Kyiv mentioned the departure of the cargo ship Razoni would convey “consolation to the world” – if Moscow respects its aspect of the settlement – however President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that it was too early to have fun.

“Right now, it’s too early to attract any conclusions and make any predictions,” Zelensky mentioned in his day by day video deal with.

“Let’s wait and see how the settlement works and whether or not the safety will actually be assured.”

05:49 a.m.: US accuses Russia of utilizing Ukrainian energy plant as a ‘nuclear protect’ US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday referred to as Russia’s actions round Ukraine’s largest nuclear energy plant “the peak of irresponsibility,” accusing Moscow of utilizing it as a “nuclear protect.” Armor “within the assaults on Ukrainian troops.

Russia was accused in March of dangerously firing missiles close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear energy plant, which its forces seized within the first weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken informed reporters after nonproliferation talks on the United Nations in New York that Washington was “deeply involved” that Moscow was now utilizing the station as a army base and firing at Ukrainian forces round it.

“In fact, the Ukrainians can’t reply for concern of a horrible accident associated to the nuclear plant,” he mentioned.

Blinken mentioned Russia’s actions went past using a “human protect,” calling it a “nuclear protect.”

The Russian mission to the United Nations in New York strongly rejected Blinken’s accusations.

“We now have repeatedly mentioned that the actions of our armed forces by no means undermine the nuclear safety of Ukraine or impede the routine operation of the nuclear nuclear energy plant,” the Russian UN mission mentioned in an announcement.

03:36 am: World Financial institution survey of “excessive” meals worth will increase in poor nations, in line with a Meals Safety Replace revealed by the World Financial institution on Monday, Lebanon is dealing with the worst meals inflation on this planet, with costs rising 332 p.c over the previous yr. (Lebanon is the vacation spot of the primary grain ship to depart the Ukrainian port of Odessa below a UN-backed settlement.)

NEWWorldBank #FoodSecurity Replace: Excessive inflation persists in practically all low- and middle-income nations.

The share of high-income nations with excessive inflation has additionally elevated sharply.

[1/3] pic.twitter.com/BFngHfjBHD

World Financial institution (WorldBank) August 1, 2022 Zimbabwe and Venezuela additionally noticed triple-digit will increase, adopted by Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka and Argentina. The World Financial institution highlights the struggle in Ukraine as a significant component behind excessive costs and meals insecurity, together with the historic drought within the Horn of Africa.

France 24’s Kate Moody explains a few of the financial institution’s key findings:

03:28 © France Médias Monde pictures studio (France 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)