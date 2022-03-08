Live: Zelensky says Russian attacks prevent civilians from being evacuated

Russia announced, on Monday, that it would open humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee the stricken Ukrainian cities, but Kyiv accused Moscow of making the escape of innocents impossible. Another attempt is expected Tuesday, after the latest round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Monday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

Read more European Union countries announced, on Monday, that they will begin examining membership applications submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of the Russian invasion, a move that is sure to antagonize Moscow.

Russia has supported pro-Russian separatist forces in the three countries. Russia announced plans to open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities after the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on Monday.

Kyiv on Monday rejected Russia’s offer to allow Ukrainians to flee humanitarian corridors, but only to Russia or Belarus. French President Emmanuel Macron called the show “hypocrisy” and criticized Moscow’s “sarcasm”. Russia on Monday boycotted a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague during which Ukraine requested interim measure ordering Russia to stop the invasion immediately.

Russia continued its offensive on several Ukrainian cities on Monday. Fighting took place in the Kiev suburb of Irbin. The southern port city of Mariupol was constantly bombarded and fierce fighting took place for control of the strategic Mykolaiv airport in the south.

On Monday, local officials said, Ukrainian forces retook control of the northeastern town of Chuhuyev. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations. The United Nations Security Council is set to meet on Monday to discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis, follow our live updates below. If updates do not appear, please refresh the page.

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press).

