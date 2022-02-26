Live: Zelensky warns that Russian forces will try to take control of Kiev tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned, on Saturday, that Russian forces will try to seize the capital Kiev before dawn, as Russia vetoed a United Nations resolution condemning its invasion, and Western countries announced personal sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

Shortly after midnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a letter warning that Russian forces would “try to storm” the capital overnight. Earlier Friday evening, as Russian forces approached the capital, Zelensky posted a defiant video saying he was in Kiev and not about to leave. Civilians in Kiev took up arms all day and the government broadcasted instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails. Russia, as expected, vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine and demanding that it withdraw its forces immediately. Eleven of the Council’s fifteen members voted in favor of the proposal. China, India and the UAE abstained from the vote. Moscow made an offer to hold talks with Kiev. A spokesman for Zelensky’s office said Russia and Ukraine were discussing when and where the talks would take place. The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom own assets owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Zelensky said 137 Ukrainian military and civilians were killed and 316 wounded on the first day of fighting on Thursday. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. It was not possible to confirm the death toll. More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the United Nations. If the live blog does not appear, please refresh the page.

(France 24, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and Abu Dhabi).