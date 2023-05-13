Local and Legislative Elections in Mauritania Serve as a Test for President Ghazouani: Mauritanians Cast their Votes

Mauritanians went to the polls on Saturday to vote in the first legislative and local elections since President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani came to power in 2019. This is seen as a litmus test for the veteran leader ahead of next year’s presidential vote. Ghazouani is expected to seek re-election next year and his El Insaf party is favoured to win among the 25 parties vying for the backing of around 1.8 million voters. Voters are set to choose 176 members of parliament as well as 15 regional councils and 238 municipal councils. Ghazouani’s party is the only one to field candidates in all constituencies, which is likely to give him an advantage in rural areas. The Tewassoul Islamists are seeking a strict application of Islamic law and are expected to be the main opposition group in parliament. Sawab is allied with anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, the runner-up in the last presidential election. Results from the first round of voting are expected within 48 hours of poll closings, and a second round is scheduled for May 27 for half of the 176 National Assembly seats.