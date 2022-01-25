London police are investigating Covid-19 lockdown parties on Downing Street

London’s police chief said on Tuesday that her officials were investigating several parties that took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office and government office during the Covid lockdown.

“The Met is now investigating a number of incidents that have taken place on Downing Street and Whitehall over the past two years in relation to potential breaches of the Covid-19 rules,” Cressida Dick, Metropolitan Police Chief, told the London Assembly local authority.

Accusations that a series of parties were being held on Downing Street while the rest of the country was locked up have shaken Johnson’s government in recent weeks, prompting the worst crisis in his presidency and urging him to quit.

The latest revelations came on Monday night and saw allegations that Johnson broke the lock rules by having a birthday party on Downing Street on June 19, 2020.

Up to 30 people were present, according to ITV News. At that time, social gatherings were only allowed between six people outside.

We have launched investigations into incidents on Downing Street and Whitehall where participants may have violated health protection regulations.

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 25, 2022 “I should emphasize that the fact that we are now investigating does not of course mean that fixed fines (fines) will necessarily be issued in each instance and to all involved,” Dick told the parish police and Criminal Committee.

“We will not comment on our current investigations on an ongoing basis. But I can assure you that we will provide updates on key points that we would normally do.”

A senior official, Sue Gray, is also conducting an investigation into the series of allegations and is expected to publish his investigation soon.

Speculation has swirled that she would need to pause her fact-finding if the police become involved.

But a spokesman for the cabinet said: “The investigation conducted by Sue Gray is continuing. Contact is underway with the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Gray’s investigation is considered to include the allegations about Johnson’s birthday party on June 19, 2020.

(AFP)