London police deny delaying British government report to “partygate”

London police on Friday denied having delayed a long-awaited government report on lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street that has endangered Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future.

Weeks of so-called “partygate” revelations forced Johnson to order a senior official to investigate the allegations, and the report would be published this week.

But the fact-finding has not yet emerged, prompting speculation that police intervention this week may prevent full details from appearing.

Johnson’s spokesman has said the government wanted to make sure the internal report did not “cut across” the police investigation, so as not to affect future legal proceedings.

“We are not trying to block the report in any way,” he told reporters.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday night: “We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet’s investigation team.”

Police said late Friday that detectives leading the investigation had received materials they had requested from the Cabinet Office, the state department that supports the prime minister.

Commander Catherine Roper said officers would investigate these “in detail” and “without fear or favor”.

Those suspected of violating the rules will be asked in writing “to explain their actions, including if they feel they had a reasonable excuse,” she said.

Police have said they do not want details to come out as they are investigating potential breaches of coronavirus legislation, which could be punishable by fines.

They said they asked the government report to make “minimal reference” to the events involved, “to avoid damaging our investigation.”

The revelations of the “partygate” have seen calls for Johnson to quit, due to widespread public and political anger over violations of rules set by the government itself.

The delay in the report has given the strained Prime Minister some respite, after promising to speak to Parliament as soon as it is published.

But most MPs are in their constituencies on Friday and are not scheduled to return for parliamentary business until Monday.

Johnson’s opponents accuse him of misleading parliament – which according to the code of ministers is seen as a matter of resignation – by insisting that the events were work-related.

He has promised to “move on with the job” and hopes that the report will draw a line under the case.

(AFP)